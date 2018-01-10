Watch: Evolution Stage School rehearsing for A Night On Broadway

The folks at St. Mel's Musical Society and the Evolution Stage School are working hard to put on a spectacular show in the Backstage Theatre tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday nights.

The show is a fundraiser for the St. Mel's Musical Society, which is putting on 'Sister Act' this April in the Backstage Theatre.

Tickets for Friday night are sold out, but there are still a few left for Thursday, so get them quick at www.backstage.ie.