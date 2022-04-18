WATCH | Dramatic Darren Craven injury time goal steers Longford Town to victory over Bray Wanderers

Darren Craven's dramatic injury time goal helped Gary Cronin's Longford Town to a morale boosting 2-1 victory over the pair's former club Bray Wanderers in this afternoon's SSE Airtricity League First Division at the Carlisle Grounds.
SSE Airtricity League First Division: Bray Wanderers 1 Longford Town 2
Bray fans will be having nightmares after witnessing their former player Craven dispatch the vital breakaway goal which gave the visitors their third win on the bounce.
It was also Craven's third goal in nine goals after he also found the twine in Longford's victories over Athlone Town and Cobh Ramblers.
Longford, who are now unbeaten in five matches, welcome Treaty United to Bishopsgate next Saturday evening.
The visitors opening the scoring through a 54th minute headed goal by Michael Barker, however, Rob Manley equalised for Bray.
What a header— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) April 18, 2022
Michael Barker scores the opener for Longford Town, great goal!@BrayWanderers 0-1 @LongfordTownFC
Sign up | https://t.co/7rzXOfm8p9#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/iim6Y0Qwhb
A share of the spoils looked the most likely outcome until the on-fire Craven delivered his party piece and all three points for jubilant Longford Town.
— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) April 18, 2022
Longford Town snatch the win with a late goal by Darren Craven
FT | @BrayWanderers 1-2 @LongfordTownFC
Sign up | https://t.co/7rzXOfm8p9#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/VDgdwI7ZhN
Watch— Longford Town FC (@LongfordTownFC) April 18, 2022
Dylan Barnett speaks following tonight's brilliant 2-1 win over Bray Wanderers. ️#Town2022 | ⚫ pic.twitter.com/Lf5q13rLRq
! | ⚫️— Longford Town FC (@LongfordTownFC) April 18, 2022
Here is your LTFC squad for today's game against Bray Wanderers.
Great to see Cristian Magerusan on the bench.
| https://t.co/pBIe7e5FzS#Town2022 | #LTFC pic.twitter.com/vtRxTejLXd
A photo from the archives of U15 Ceilí Drums winner Colm Gilchriest at the last Fleadh Cheoil to be held in Edgeworthstown, which was 2015. See page 17 for more photos of the 2015 festival
A woman has been fined a total of €800 after being found guilty of illegal dumping in Longford town.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.