WATCH | European gold medal glory for Longford's magnificent Cian McPhillips

Magnificent Longford athlete Cian McPhillips produced a superb run to secure gold medal glory in the today's final of the 1500 metres at the European Under 20 Athletics Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.
Will Downing tweeted: "So here’s Cian McPhillips’ win in the 1500m. Only the third time Ireland have won as many as three medals at a Euro U20s, first time there’s been more than one gold at Euro U20s. And there’s never been a Euro U23 gold. 3 golds at Euro U18s in 2018."
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.