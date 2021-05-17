Longford swimmer Patrick Flanagan buzzing after he achieves personal best in 100m freestyle

It was a busy day in the pool for Team Ireland at the World Para Swimming European Open Championships in Funchal, Madeira, as four Irish swimmers competed on Day 2 of the event.

Longford's Patrick Flanagan was first up for Ireland in the S6 100m Freestyle and the NAC Dublin club man set a new Personal Best with a time of 1.19:34. It was only a month ago when he broke the 1.20-minute mark.

Speaking after his morning heat, Patrick said: "Absolutely buzzing with that to be honest, I only broke the 1.20-minute mark about a month ago, so I’m happy out."

Ahead of his main event on Wednesday: “I’m in a good place, my freestyle in particular is in a good place, I’m excited for Wednesday."

Monday night was a busy one for Team Ireland as Jonathan McGrath, Sean O’Riordan and Róisín Ní Ríaín all featured in the evening finals.

After the disappointment of disqualification in the S8 400m Freestyle final, Jonathan put that behind him and put in a strong performance on Day 2, the Clare man clocked a time of 1:19:17 in the S8 100m Backstroke.

Jonathan wrapped up his Europeans for the week and on plans for the rest of the year, he said: “There’s a meet at the end of June, that’s my last qualification opportunity for Tokyo 2020, it’s full steam ahead."

Sean O’Riordan made his first appearance of the week in the S13 100m Breaststroke finishing in a time of 1:19.32, setting a new PB. Sean will return to the pool tomorrow for the SB13 100m Freestyle.

Following her debut appearance at a major Para competition yesterday, Róisín Ní Ríaín returned to action in the S13 100m Breaststroke, Róisín hit the wall with a time of 1:22.37. Róisín was pipped to third place, after battling hard to finish in fourth place, setting a new PB in the Breaststroke.

Róisín will also return to the pool tomorrow in the SB13 100m Freestyle, Nicole Turner will feature for the first time this week in the SB6 200m Individual Medley.

Team Ireland Day 2 Schedule:

Morning Session:

09:56 - Men’s S6 100m Freestyle Heat – Patrick Flanagan, 1.19:34 (PB)

Evening Session:

19:10 - Men’s S8 100m Backstroke Final – Jonathan McGrath, 1:19.17

19:24 - Men’s SB13 100m Breaststroke Final – Sean O’Riordan, 1:19.32 (PB)

19:28 - Women’s SB13 100m Breaststroke Final – Róisín Ní Ríaín, 1:22.37 (PB)

Team Ireland Day 3 Schedule:

Morning Session:

11:01 – Men’s S13 100m Freestyle Heat – Sean O’Riordan

11:08 – Women’s S13 100m Freestyle – Róisín Ní Ríaín

11:19 – Women’s SM6 200m Induvial Medley – Nicole Turner

Live stream and results can be found on the official World Para Swimming website HERE.