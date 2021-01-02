WATCH | Aodh Dervin proud to be selected as Longford Town Player of the Year 2020

Longford Town FC and the Longford Town FC supporters club have chosen Aodh Dervin as their Player of the Year for 2020.

Delighted to win the accolade, Aodh said it was a very proud moment for himself and his family to win Player of the Year for his boyhood club.



"A driving force in midfield, Aodh has become the homegrown hero of the team and fulfilled a lifelong dream of gaining promotion to the Premier Divison with the club this year.



"Never afraid to get stuck in or involved, he has become one of the leagues most talented players. He also likes to pick up the odd goal or two in big games!



"Congratulations Aodh."

