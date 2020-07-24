WATCH: Terrifying footage of Luas near misses released by operators

The operators of the Luas tram line in Dublin have released terrifying footage of near misses to remind other road users and pedestrians of the danger of crossing the tracks.

"Though a lot has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the rules of the road and the steps we should all take to stay safe around Luas are the same," they said.

"Luas has an excellent safety record. Luas drivers are trained in defensive driving, anticipating the actions of other road users and pedestrians and preventing many serious incidents from occurring; however, whether you’re walking, cycling, driving, or taking public transport, it’s important to remember that we all have a part to play in keeping ourselves and others safe."

As COVID-19 restrictions ease and more people return to the roads, cycle lanes, and walkways around Luas, operator Transdev are launching a “Think Twice. Look Twice” campaign to remind motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists to be extra vigilant and to stay safe when travelling around Luas.

Accidents are often avoidable and, aside from the risk of seriously injuring yourself or others, they can cause hours of disruption for other people who rely on Luas – including frontline and essential workers.

There are rules when travelling on the road and around Luas for your safety and the safety of others. It is important that the steps we can all take to stay safe around Luas are not forgotten by all with whom we share the road.

Advice from Transdev to motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists to stay safe around Luas and its tracks is to:

- Always look left and right and to check twice for trams before you cross the tracks. Where you see tracks, assume a tram is nearby.

- Know and obey the rules of the road and be extra vigilant around Luas.

- Stay alert and aware of your surroundings – if you have headphones in or are distracted you may not hear or see a tram.

- Never assume the tram will be able stop instantly.

- Always follow traffic signals and signs. This includes never under any circumstances breaking a red light or amber gambling near Luas.

- Pedestrians should cross at designated crossings where available as these are the safest places to cross.

- Wait for trams to pass before attempting to cross. If a tram has to emergency brake due to a pedestrian, cyclist, or motorist crossing tracks at the last minute, it can cause injury to those on board.

- Remind children, as parents and guardians, of the importance of behaving safely around Luas.

