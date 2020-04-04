WATCH | Longford granny reads a bedtime story via video to her grandchildren in Dubai

Who says you can't read a bedtime story to your grandchildren from thousands of miles away?

Ethnea Kenny from Carrickboy certainly didn't let a little thing like distance stop her from reading to her grandchildren, David and Marc Lane, who live in Dubai.

If there's one thing we've learned about social isolation, it's that the people we love are still close to our hearts, no matter how far away they are.

Thanks to Iona Kenny for sending in this heartwarming video.