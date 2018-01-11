Watch: Longford students spread suicide awareness message at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Ballymahon Vocational School students Chloe Dalton, Grace Keegan and Lisa Dowd have spread a message of suicide awareness throughout their school as part of the BT Young Scientist Exhibition.

As part of their project the girls have organised talks with The Samaritans and Elma Walsh from The Donal Walsh Foundation in their school.

Their main aim is to raise suicide awareness, inform people of the facts and raise money for charities helping raise awareness.

You may also be interested in:

Longford students examine safety of road crossings for elderly at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

WATCH: BT Young Scientist Exhibition literally explodes into life at RDS official opening