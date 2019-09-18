WATCH | RTÉ's Marty Morrissey struts his stuff on the catwalk at #Ploughing19

Fresh from nearly bringing the house down with Love Island's Greg O'Shea on the site on Tuesday, RTE's GAA commentator Marty Morrissey was back for a catwalk appearance.

The Clare man knows how to work a crowd that's for sure.

Check out his epic turn on the catwalk on Wednesday in the clip above.

