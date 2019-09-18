WATCH | Queues for ice-cream growing by the minute at Ploughing 2019

As the temperatures continue to rise at the National Ploughing Championship, the queues for ice-cream continue to grow.

The heat has caught everyone by surprise as they trade wellies for flip-flops and coffees for 99s!

Check out the atmosphere in the clip above.

