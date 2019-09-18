WATCH | Stampede of people in and out of Lidl tent at #Ploughing19
They must be giving out free gold bars in the Lidl tent at the National Ploughing Championships.
That's judging by the sheer volume of people going through the doors there on Wednesday.
The retailer is offering freebies and a full schedule of events, including performances by the likes of country star Derek Ryan.
