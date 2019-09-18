WATCH | Stampede of people in and out of Lidl tent at #Ploughing19

They must be giving out free gold bars in the Lidl tent at the National Ploughing Championships.

CHECK OUT OUR NATIONAL PLOUGHING COVERAGE HERE

That's judging by the sheer volume of people going through the doors there on Wednesday.

WATCH | 'Everything is happening in Longford,' Dáithí Ó Sé loves the county and its food

The retailer is offering freebies and a full schedule of events, including performances by the likes of country star Derek Ryan.