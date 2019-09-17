WATCH | Mad queues and rush to get into Aldi tent at the Ploughing

Last year the crowds heading into the popular Aldi stand in Offaly broke the floorboards but they were reinforced today as thousands made their way to the supermarket chain.

The Aldi stand is also packed with events and famous face (and even a few freebies!) and attendees at this year's Ploughing were quick to snap them up on Tuesday morning.

The floods of people continued to the stand throughout the day with hundreds even queuing up to get inside.