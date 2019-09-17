WATCH | Ploughing revellers get taste of life as a jockey with race in 'Gold Cup' for prizes
A group of young revellers at the National Ploughing Championships got a taste of life as a jockey as they took on the 'Gold Cup' at the Corrib Oil stand.
The Dublin lads competed for prizes in the novelty game and we think it's fair to say Aidan O'Brien won't be looking for any of their numbers to get them on the gallops.
Scroll back up to watch the brilliant clip.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on