WATCH | President Higgins delivers rousing speech to launch the 88th Ploughing
President Michael D Higgins made the journey to Carlow on Tuesday to officially open the 88th National Ploughing Championships.
He recognised the support of the people of rural Ireland and beyond and the work of Anna May McHugh and the NPA in the organisation of such a massive event.
He gave a rousing speech on the bandstand, much to the delight of the crowd gathered.
You can watch the rest of the President's speech here.
