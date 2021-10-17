Search

17/10/2021

Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for the weather to be rather unsettled with rain or showers on most days. However it will also be very mild early in the week but it will turn fresher from Wednesday.

The full weather forecast for the coming week for Ireland from Met Eireann is as follows.

Monday night: Mild overnight with patches of mist and drizzle. A spell of heavy rain will develop in southern counties early in the night, extending to all regions during the night. Some localised surface flooding is possible. Minimum temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate south or southeast winds.

Tuesday: It looks set to start wet and blustery on Tuesday morning with outbreaks of rain. Turning more showery during the afternoon with lengthy dry periods developing and some sunny intervals, the best of these in the east. Very mild with top temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in fresh southwest winds. On Tuesday night, there'll be clear spells and some patches of mist and drizzle at first. Later in the night, a spell of rain is forecast to spread over the country. Becoming fresher overnight with minimum temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees by dawn on Wednesday.

Wednesday: A wet start on Wednesday with outbreaks of rain. A clearance to bright spells and showers will spread from the west for the afternoon. However, another spell of heavy rain is possible in the south and west by evening. A fresher day with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds, strong at times on Atlantic coasts. Showery outbreaks of rain on Wednesday night with the best of any dry and clear weather across northern counties. A chilly night with lowest temperatures of around 2 to 6 degrees with moderate northwest breezes developing.

Thursday: Thursday looks set to be a fresh and blustery day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will chiefly affect coastal counties of the west and north with a few hail showers possible. Highest temperatures ranging from around 10 to 13 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty northerly winds. Most areas becoming dry on Thursday night but a few showers will continue in coastal counties of the west and north. A chilly night with lows of 3 to 7 degrees in a moderate northwest breeze.

Friday: It is expected to be mainly dry on Friday with bright spells and just a few passing light showers. Maximum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

Weekend: Early indications suggest it will turn unsettled again for the weekend with wet and windy weather spreading from the Atlantic.

