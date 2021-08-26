WATCH: Terrifying footage used as railway crossing warning

With more and more people travelling by rail, Iarnrod Eireann has issued a safety video highlighting the dangers of crossing railway tracks on foot.
The video shows some near misses as people neglect to cross bridges or use lifts to get to another platform. Even some elderly people are taking unnecessary risks and appear totally unaware of the high speed trains can travel, some reaching 160 kilometres an hour.
In the event of an emergency it could take a train travelling at 160 kilometres at least 860 metres to stop.
It's also extremely unfair on a train driver who is left coping in the event of an easily avoidable accident.
