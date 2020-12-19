WATCH | Terrific Taylyn represents Longford in Aldi Community Games virtual Christmas choir

Congratulations to Taylyn Hoban, who represented County Longford in the Aldi Community Games Virtual Christmas Choir.



Taylyn won the Longford section of the Community Games and thereafter she was selected along with 25 other children from other counties, to take part in a one off, virtual Christmas song ‘War is Over’ performed over Zoom.



The song was completed over two weekends. It was a great honour for Taylyn Hoban to represent Clonguish and Longford in the Aldi Community Games on a national level and she thoroughly enjoyed the experience and opportunity.



Aldi Community Games

2020 was a difficult year for everyone and Aldi Community Games were no different. Due to Covid-19 all of the usual events enjoyed by so many, from grassroots level to National Festival, and from singing to swimming were suddenly halted.



However, instead of sitting the year out, the team in Community Games created many virtual events for their thousands of participants and volunteers to keep them in the games and to maintain their objective of promoting healthy active lifestyles.

These events included everything from creative writing, quiz and art to dance, rugby, multi sport challenges and lots more activities where children were able to win prizes and medals with everyone who entered an event receiving a digital certificate of achievement.



To finish off what was a very different but also rewarding year, Aldi Community Games supported by their official travel partner Bus Èireann wanted to share some Christmas cheer and what better way to do that than to set a challenge for their many talented nationwide children.



Each county was asked to invite their Community Games children to audition for the first ever online choir. There were hundreds of auditions to their web site which resulted in a very difficult job for the panel of judges.



Finally, one child was chosen from each county in the Republic of Ireland. Rehearsals took place over zoom with Shane Farrell as musical director & Shane Power From Powerpix as video editor.



This dazzling festive video is the result of this latest campaign and showcases the talent in Aldi Community Games from across the country - wishing you a very Happy Christmas and a peaceful and safe New Year!



To take part in Aldi Community Games, make new friends and have lots of fun in a non competitive environment visit www.aldicommunitygames.ie