WATCH | 'Keep Holding On' - A powerful message from students of Longford's Evolution Stage School

In these uncertain times the students of Longford's Evolution Stage School are remaining positive and know that they will all be back together very soon.

They just have to 'Keep Holding On'.

'Keep Holding On' is the latest video by Evolution Stage School and the song was chosen by the students to express how they feel during this current lockdown where they can only meet on Zoom.

Well done to everyone who recorded this great song 'at home' on their phones.