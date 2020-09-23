WATCH: Dangerous load of hay bales falling off trailer caught on video

The gardaí have shared this shocking video of bales of hay falling off a trailer being towed on the North Kilkenny / Tipperary border last Saturday evening September 19.

The bales were only held down by one strap and gardaí note that the driver was going too fast.

The driver keeps going after the bales fell, luckily not on passing vehicles or pedestrians.

Gardaí have issued a warning to businesses about the dangers of insecure loads.

"Insecure load - Kilkenny/Carlow Garda warning

The following video shows the importance of using straps to tie down loads. As can be seen, only one strap is being used here going lengthways and the driver is travelling way too fast for the road surface. This incident occurred in North Kilkenny/Tipperary border area on Saturday evening. This is a busy period for farms and other businesses, please ensure all loads are properly secured. #Arrivealive #Slowdown"

Visit hsa.ie or garda.ie for more information on securing loads