WATCH: FAI launch online coaching programme

The Football Association of Ireland will has launched a new FAI Grassroots channel with an FAI Homeskills programme as young footballers all across the country remain in lockdown.

Football is staying home until May 5 at the earliest and the new FAI Homeskills programme will offer coaching tips for young players.

Produced in association with the Schoolboys Football Association of Ireland and FAI Schools, the first week of tips will be hosted by new Ireland coach Keith Andrews.

Women’s Football Development Officer Pearl Slattery conducts the daily online coaching session with a series of tips coordinated by FAI Development Officers.

The series will run daily from Monday to Friday at 11am, with FAI prizes awarded to the best online videos posted by participants.

Interim FAI Deputy CEO Niall Quinn has already produced his own social media videos to promote the new FAI Homeskills programme.

“People will see all sides of my game across social media – the good, the bad and the ugly!” Niall told FAI.ie

“It’s very important that we offer our young players something to keep them involved with football during this lockdown and FAI Homeskills is the perfect vehicle.

“We are hosting the FAI Homeskills programme on our new FAI Grassroots channels and I encourage all players, parents, clubs and stakeholders to get involved.

“Irish football will be back on the pitch someday soon but in the meantime this is a great opportunity for young players to work on their skills with FAI coaches.

“Keith Andrews and Pearl Slattery have done a great job with the first week’s set of skills and our Grassroots department and Development Officers have put a quality programme together.

“I’m looking forward to seeing videos sent to us from all over the country. I am sure the standard will be way higher than my efforts – I don’t think Stephen Kenny will be asking me to get my boots back on any day soon.”

