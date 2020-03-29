WATCH | A poignant sight at Ireland West Airport as last scheduled flight departs

The last scheduled flight for the foreseeable future has left Ireland West Airport, Knock.

The London-bound Aer Lingus flight took off on Sunday evening. The airport is now closed until the coronavirus crisis has passed and normal service resumes.

A spokesperson for Ireland West Airport said: "It seems trivial given the bigger picture but poignant nonetheless. Together we will overcome this crisis and come back stronger than ever.

"More importantly, stay safe everyone."



