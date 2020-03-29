WATCH | A poignant sight at Ireland West Airport as last scheduled flight departs
'Together we will overcome this crisis and come back stronger than ever'
The last scheduled flight for the foreseeable future has left Ireland West Airport, Knock.
The London-bound Aer Lingus flight took off on Sunday evening. The airport is now closed until the coronavirus crisis has passed and normal service resumes.
A spokesperson for Ireland West Airport said: "It seems trivial given the bigger picture but poignant nonetheless. Together we will overcome this crisis and come back stronger than ever.
"More importantly, stay safe everyone."
