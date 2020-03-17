WATCH: North Longford family hold St Patrick's Day Parade in front of solitary crowd member

A north Longford family showed the rest how it's done by holding their very own St Patrick's Day Parade in front of a crowd of just one.

Michelle Nulty sent in this video of Tara, Killian and Liam who held their very own version of the national feast day in North Ballinalee earliertoday.

"This is our St Patrick's Day Parade that place in North Ballinalee," said Michelle.

"Tara, Killian and Liam took part with Sundre the dog as St Patrick.

"We had an audience of one, our next door neighbour Colm who sat on a stool at the of the yard a safe distance from everyone."