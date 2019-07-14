WATCH| The High Kings bring Longford Summer Festival to a spectacular close

Tonight was the night, the penultimate night of Longford Summer Festival, which was the culmination of a twelve months of hard work from the festival committee.

After successfully hosting eight free nights of wonderful live music, the streets of Longford town were packed once more on Sunday, July 14, as the crowds made their way to feast their ears and eyes on the wonderful talents of local artist KTG and the Dublin City Ramblers.

This was followed by the closing performance of Longford Summer Festival for 2019, from none other than The High Kings.

Check out a clip of their performance above - what a way to end the festival!