WATCH: FAI's Dr Alan Byrne outlines pathway for a safer return to football

Football Association of Ireland Medical Director, Dr Alan Byrne has outlined to FAI TV how the pathway for a safer return to football will work for the SSE Airtricity League, Women’s National League, adult amateur and underage football along with all other FAI affiliates.

In the course of an in-depth interview with the Association’s own media channel (see above), Dr Byrne discusses the roadmap for football’s safer return in a manner that will satisfy the requirements of all Government agencies, including the HSE and the Department of Health, and UEFA.

Recently appointed to the Government’s ‘Return to Sport’ medical expert group, Dr Byrne is currently finalising Return to Training and Return to Football protocols which will be presented to the ‘Return to Sport’ body later this week.