Watch | Big Mick thanks 'wonderful' fans

Mick McCarthy has thanked the "wonderful" fans for the support he was given in his second spell as Republic of Ireland manager.

Also read: Former Longford Town boss Stephen Kenny takes over from Mick McCarthy as new Republic of Ireland manager with immediate effect

On Saturday afternoon, the FAI announced that McCarthy would be replaced by Under-21 manager Stephen Kenny with immediate effect.

Speaking to FAI TV after the announcement, the former Ireland manager said his departure "was brought forward, with what's happening worldwide", due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite leading the team through the European Qualifiers, McCarthy said the chance not to lead the team to the European Championships next summer was "hugely disappointing, but I fully understand it."

Stephen Kenny takes charge of the team now ahead of the Play-Off against Slovakia and he has the full support of his predecessor.

"I fully support the decision. It's only right and fair that Stephen gets his chance on August 1."

With four games set to take place in Dublin in 2021 for the European Championships, McCarthy plans to watch Ireland in those games.

"I said to Roy [Barrett] that the only thing I'd ask for when leaving is a couple of tickets for next EUROs when we qualify."