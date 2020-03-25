WATCH | Former Longford Town supremo Stephen Kenny urges people to 'look after ourselves, by looking after each other'

Republic of Ireland U-21 manager, and former Longford Town manager, Stephen Kenny has shared an important message in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis.

"We've got to look after everyone in the frontline services, especially doctors and nurses," Kenny began.

"I have friends who are nurses and doctors, and when you consider that 15 doctors have died in Italy, just shows you the self-sacrifice that all of the workers on the frontline are contributing.

"I think we owe it to all of them to keep social distancing. To follow all of the government guidelines in relation to washing hands and staying at home.

"Let's look after ourselves, by looking after each other."

