Watch | Former Dublin hurler and fireman Michael Carton on dealing with his positive test for the Covid-19 virus

Former Dublin hurler and fireman Michael Carton spoke to Virgin Media One’s ‘Ireland AM’ programme today about dealing with his positive test for the Covid-19 virus.

Michael, who retired from inter-county hurling in 2015, is a member of the Dublin Fire Brigade.

He has never had any health issues and his symptoms started off with a fever, chills and headaches.



As he is part of the DFB he called their medics who advised him to self-isolate. He was self-isolating for 4 days then he starting coughing slightly but nothing major.

The DFB have a link with the HSE and he was tested with the swabs down the throat and up his nose. He got the results back within 24 hours which tested positive and was brought straight into the Mater Hospital.



He said he was brought in the back way and straight into isolation.

