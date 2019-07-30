WATCH | McKeon's triumph in Longford's annual John 'Banana' Nolan Tournament cup final

McKeon's Railway Bar emerged as winners of the annual John 'Banana' Nolan Tournament Cup Final as they defeated Ballymahon 4 nil on Sunday, July 28 in The Mall, Longford town.

Mark King and David McNally revived interested in the Longford town summer football cup tournament in honour of the late John 'Banana' Nolan.

The 2019 John 'Banana' Nolan Tournament was sponsored by Roy's Bar, Longford town.

Meanwhile, the John 'Banana' Nolan Tournament Michael 'Spiv' Reilly Shield Final was won by Hughie's Bar, who were 1 nil winners over Sporting BJD.

Local photographer Michael Croghan was on hand to capture the Cup Final and thanks to him for supplying the YouTube recording