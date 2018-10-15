Watch | Manager with midas touch, Killoe's Tommy McCormack hails Aughawillan's victory over Mohill in Leitrim SFC Final

Philip Rooney

Philip Rooney


In the aftermath of his side's epic victory over Mohill in the Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Football Championship Final, Aughawillan manager and Killoe native Tommy McCormack spoke to Leitrim Observer Sports Editor John Connolly.

When asked if the victory could be compared to any of Aughawillan's other triumphs Tommy said this success is already being spoken about as the club's greatest.