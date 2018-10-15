Watch | Manager with midas touch, Killoe's Tommy McCormack hails Aughawillan's victory over Mohill in Leitrim SFC Final

In the aftermath of his side's epic victory over Mohill in the Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Football Championship Final, Aughawillan manager and Killoe native Tommy McCormack spoke to Leitrim Observer Sports Editor John Connolly.

When asked if the victory could be compared to any of Aughawillan's other triumphs Tommy said this success is already being spoken about as the club's greatest.

Well done Aughwillan @LeitrimGAA Tommy McCormack’s record of never losing a County Final as a manager or player continues! — Mickey Quinn (@mickeyq06) October 14, 2018

Tommy McCormack's magic strikes again. Quite the record... Three Leitrim and four Longford titles? — Irish Seven Summits ☘️ (@Irish7Summits) October 14, 2018