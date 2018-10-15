Watch | Manager with midas touch, Killoe's Tommy McCormack hails Aughawillan's victory over Mohill in Leitrim SFC Final
In the aftermath of his side's epic victory over Mohill in the Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Football Championship Final, Aughawillan manager and Killoe native Tommy McCormack spoke to Leitrim Observer Sports Editor John Connolly.
When asked if the victory could be compared to any of Aughawillan's other triumphs Tommy said this success is already being spoken about as the club's greatest.
Well done Aughwillan @LeitrimGAA Tommy McCormack’s record of never losing a County Final as a manager or player continues!— Mickey Quinn (@mickeyq06) October 14, 2018
Tommy McCormack's magic strikes again. Quite the record... Three Leitrim and four Longford titles?— Irish Seven Summits ☘️ (@Irish7Summits) October 14, 2018
Against all the odds... COUNTY CHAMPIONS! What a Parish! #HonTheWillies #GAA #LeitrimGAA— Aughawillan GAA (@AughawillanGAA) October 14, 2018
Well done @AughawillanGAA Connacht Gold SF Champions 2018 pic.twitter.com/E1xvzn6hTc— Leitrim GAA (@LeitrimGAA) October 14, 2018
