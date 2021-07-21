Lough Ree Access for All boat project features on RTE Nationwide tonight

The Lough Ree Access For All boat is the subject of a ten minute feature on the RTE Nationwide show this evening Wednesday, July 21 at 7pm on RTE1 TV.
Since this project was initiated by the Lough Ree Angling Hub in 2015, people have helped them to achieve their goal in providing a service for people with disability and mobility issues from not only the Lanesboro / Ballyleague area but from all over the country.
The group are also working with Lough Ree Access for All CLG to help create jobs in the community.
If you would like a trip on board the Lough Ree Access for All vessel please go to www.loughreeboattrips.com
More News
John West Féile Ambassador, Armagh ladies footballer Aimee Mackin (r), and PJ Tolster of Whitehall Colmcille’s at the launch of John West Féile, 2021 at Croke Park
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.