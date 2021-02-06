Talented Cnoc Mhuire Granard girls announced as winners of Junk Kouture RTE Audience Choice Award

Students Aoife Leonard, Emma Dalton and Ella Mulligan from Cnoc Mhuire Granard, along with their teacher, Charmaine Hetherton, are celebrating this evening after their entry, entitled 'Bucket List', for the Junk Kouture National Final was announced as the RTE Audience Choice Award winner.

The Junk Kouture Final was televised live on RTE 2 on Thursday, February 4 and earlier today, live on the Stephen Byrne show on 2FM, Ella was on hand to receive the magnificent news that their dress 'Bucket List' were winners of the RTE Audience Choice Award.

In a Facebook post, Teacher Charmaine Hetherton extended congratulations to Aoife Ella and Emma on their amazing achievement.

"You were so dedicated and hard working throughout the whole project. Unbelievable win. So so so proud of you all. Thanks to everyone for supporting us and taking the time to vote. We really appreciate it."