Kenagh Christmas lights switch on

A virtual ceremony was staged to mark the official switching on of the Kenagh Christmas lights.

Ballymahon Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Colm Murray spoke of the challenges that the Covid-19 pandemic presented for Kenagh & District Development Association and local people, and he wished everyone, no matter where they are in the world, a happy, safe and peaceful Christmas.

Local historian, poet, author and Kenagh notes correspondent for the Longford Leader, Paddy Egan, also recited a special poem he wrote to celebrate the occasion and reflecting the times we now live in.