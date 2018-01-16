Watch: Longford lose out to Meath in historic GAA free-taking shootout

Here's your opportunity, courtesy of videographer Declan Gilmore, to watch the first-ever GAA Gaelic football free-taking competition that was required to decide the outcome of a match.

The venue was Pairc Tailteann, Navan on Sunday and the free-taking competition was required to separate Meath and Longford in the Bord na Móna O'Byrne Cup semi-final.

Meath triumphed in the shootout 2-1, thereby sealing Andy McEntee’s side passage to the final against Westmeath next Sunday.

A last-gasp 1-1 salvo from Longford's Mickey Quinn saw the counties finish in stalemate - 2-16 to 1-19 after extra-time.

However, instead of the semi-final going to a replay, a free-taking competition that saw five players from each side take frees from the 45-metre line from off the ground or out of the hands took place.

With darkness descending on the venue, Mark McCabe and Cillian O’Sullivan were the Royal County heroes as they registered points. Sean McCormack was the only Longford player to find the range in the shoot-out, so Meath went through on a history-making ‘scoreline’ of 2-1.

For the record, the free-taking competition, went as follows:

Shot 1 – Meath (Sean Tobin) wide; Longford (Robbie Smyth) wide 0-0

Shot 2 – Meath (Mark McCabe) point; Longford (Sean McCormack) point 1-1

Shot 3 – Meath (Cillian O’Sullivan) point; Longford (Paddy Collum) wide 2-1

Shot 4 – Meath (Joey Wallace) wide; Longford (Barry Gilleran) wide 2-1

Shot 5 – Meath (James McEntee) wide; Longford (James McGivney) wide 2-1

You may also be interested in:

How Twitter reacted: Meath 'Dancing in the Dark' after they deny brave Longford in historic free-taking shootout

Historic dramatic finish as Longford lose to Meath in free-kicks shoot-out