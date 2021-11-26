Search

26 Nov 2021

WATCH | Pupils at Teach Leanbh Ballinalee prepare for tonight's Late Late Toy Show

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Christmas is only around the corner now as the entire country prepares to sit down and enjoy the Late Late Toy Show tonight.

Amidst all the excitement, teachers and pupils at Teach Leanbh in Ballinalee decided to get the Christmas season going in the classroom by decorating a tree, watching a Christmas movie and enjoying some treats.

The video shows each of the little boys and girls hanging decorations on the tree before setting up for movie time.

Treats such as popcorn and Late Late Toy Show buns are all laid out to enjoy as the children look forward to tonight's big event!

REVEALED: The theme of tonight's Late Late Toy Show is confirmed

Tonight's show will be a problem-free philosophy

