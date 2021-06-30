WATCH: Cllr Peggy Nolan elected Longford County Council Cathaoirleach

Cllr Peggy Nolan has been elected cathaoirleach of Longford County Council.
It is the third time the long serving Fine Gael local politician has assumed the chain of office.
Here, Longford's first citizen talks about her election and list of goals for the year.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.