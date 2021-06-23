WATCH: History made as Longford elects first African woman to lead Municipal District

A new chapter in Longford's political history has been made this evening on foot of the election of Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi as municipal district cathaoirleach.
Cllr Adejinmi assumed the chain of office from outgoing cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan at the local authority's annual general meeting, describing it as a "dream come true" for her and her family.
The Fianna Fail councillor's elevation to the top table of Longford's Municipal District comes barely a year after she was co-opted onto its county council equivalent.
In singling out the support of her close family alongside long time "mentor" and sitting Longford-Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty, Cllr Adejinmi said her election was living proof of what can be achieved with hard work irrespective of a person's race, creed or national origin.
For more, see a video taken with Cllr Adejinmi after her election this evening at Longford Rugby Club.
