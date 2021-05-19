WATCH | Flaherty seeks extension for gas line to Longford and Edgeworthstown

In Dail Eireann this week, Longford TD, Joe Flaherty, supported an application from Longford Co Council to extend the gas line from Ballymahon to Longford town and Edgeworthstown.

HE said: “Longford Co Council has made a case for the extension to Longford Town under the Climate Change Action Plan and it is currently being reviewed by the Department of Communication, Energy , Natural Resources and Environment.”

According to Deputy Flaherty: “The plan incorporated elements of renewable energy into the proposal including the possibility of Anaerobic Digestion being part of any proposed solution.” Separately the Council has a study commissioned to look at the viability of AD installations in County Longford.

The Longford TD said that up to ten major local employers with almost 3000 staff between them would benefit from the gas line extension. At least two of these employers have major expansion plans and he added: “It would undoubtedly Increase the attractiveness of Longford as a destination for inward investment in line with identified Project Ireland 2040 Rural Development initiatives.”