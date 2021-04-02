WATCH | Garda escort for Easter bunny in preparation for tomorrow's socially-distanced egg hunt in Ballymahon

The traditional easter egg hunts may not be going ahead as usual this year but Bridgeways Family Resource centre is making sure the children of Ballymahon don't watch the weekend pass without some sort of Easter cheer.

Bridgeways FRC has teamed up with the Convent Day Care Centre, Ballymahon Traders' Association, Ballymahon Tidy Towns, Ballymahon/Forgney Ladies, Ballymahon AFC and Ballymahon GAA to create a very special event for families living in Ballymahon or within the five kilometre travel radius.

There are 600 Easter eggs and a large number of creme eggs at the Bridgeways Family Resource Centre ready to be claimed by local families, but it won't be as simple as walking in the door and taking one - there has to be a hunt.

"We have 700 golden stones to be laid out so we're inviting local families to go for a walk and find the stones and cash them in for Easter eggs," said Grace Kearney at Bridgeways Family Resource Centre.

"The stones will be left out on Good Friday night and we're encouraging people to get out and about within their five kilometre to find them.

"This is a Covid-friendly event to create a bit of community excitement this Easter It's nice to have something to do."

The Easter Bunny was in Ballymahon this week collecting the eggs for the Easter Hunt, which takes place tomorrow, Saturday, April 3, and the eggs are ready to be exchanged for golden stones, which can be found in five locations around Ballymahon.

The locations are:

Ballymahon Main Stret

Drinan Road R392

Newcastle Woods from Newcastle Bridge to White's Bridge

Royal Canal from Longford Bridge to Brannigan Harbour

Ballymahon Farmer's Mart to Diffley's Corner (N55)

But to ensure there's enough for everybody it is important to note that only two stones can be exchanged per person - so don't try to find all 700 in one go!

You can collect your eggs between 12pm and 4pm in the front garden of the Bridgeways Family Resource Centre.

All Covid-19 guidelines should be followed, which means you should only go out hunting for eggs with your family or household and you should only take part if you live within 5km of Ballymahon.

"It'll be an all outdoors event, so hopefully the weather holds out," said Grace. "It'll be a bit of fun - it's the community giving back to the community."

Enjoy and happy Easter!

Video by Mick Conlon, Ballymahon TV