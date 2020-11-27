WATCH | Cathaoirleach Paul Ross encourages shoppers to #KeepLongfordInBusiness by shopping local this Christmas

Many thanks to Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Paul Ross for giving his backing to the Longford Leader's #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign.

As part of the campaign, on longfordleader.ie we are running a FIVE@5 initiative where five businesses that are still operating are flagged on the website and the information is shared out on social media for people to be made aware of their services.

Shopping local and supporting local business is more important now than ever before.

When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.