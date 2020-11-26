Longford honoured at Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards

Longford County Council was among the award recipients at the Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards which took place today (November 26).

Longford Co Co were chosen as the winners of the 'Outstanding Initiative through the Municipal Districts Award' for their initiative 'Embracing Remote Working Technology to Support Community and Voluntary Groups'.

Longford Co Co were also shortlisted in five other categories for the following projects / initiatives ;

* Putting a heart back into Edgeworthstown in Supporting Sustainable Communities

* Royal Canal Greenway - Longford Section in Supporting Tourism

* County Longford Regeneration Initiative in Sustainable Environment

* Albert Reynolds Peace Park Accessibility and Urban Connectivity initiatives in Enhancing the Urban Environment

* Longford at War: Commemorating 1913 – 1923 in Commemorations and Centenaries

The 17th annual Awards ceremony was held online and is organised in association with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. It showcases and celebrates the best of Local Government in Ireland.

Chambers Ireland Chief Executive Ian Talbot said, “Local Authorities are at the heart of local economies right across the island and make significant contributions to Irish society and the communities they serve. The value of this contribution has never been felt as strongly than over the past year, as towns, villages, cities and regions cope with the impact of COVID-19 on lives and livelihoods.

As ever, it is an honour to host the Excellence in Local Government Awards. Our aim is to shine a spotlight on the valuable work of local authorities and profile the excellent projects and initiatives undertaken by teams in local government right around the country.



Congratulations to all those shortlisted, specifically each person who worked tirelessly on these excellent projects. Congratulations to all this year’s winners, each of whom set an example of what excellence in local government should look like.



Finally, congratulations to the 2020 Local Authority of the Year, Mayo County Council. We commend their commitment to excellence and in their work to ensure the sustainable development of the localities they represent, raising their county’s profile nationally.”

Minister of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien T.D. commented about the Awards, “Local Authorities have achieved the highest standards of performance, despite this year of great uncertainty. These standards are evident in all of the applications that were both entered and featured as the category prize winners in these awards.

Having local government structures working to such a high level has helped to maintain an important sense of community in these difficult times and an inclusive, caring society for all.

I thank Chambers Ireland for providing this platform to showcase the highly skilled, innovative and committed people who make up our local authorities, and I express my gratitude to the local authorities themselves for the vital contribution they make in communities across the country.”

There were sixteen awards presented plus the overall award for Local Authority of the Year. Individual awards were sponsored by: European Recycling Platform (ERP), TEKenable, Healthy Ireland, LGiU Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and EirGrid.

Specially commissioned crystal awards designed by Waterford Crystal will be presented to the winners when restrictions allow.

Excellence in Local Government Awards

The Excellence in Local Government Awards are hosted by Chambers Ireland in partnership with the Department of the Housing, Local Government and Heritage t to showcase the best practice in local government across Ireland.

The annual Awards began in 2004 to recognise the Local Authority of the Year and many other achievements delivered by Local Authorities and this year includes sixteen categories.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Supporting Active Communities Award

Fingal County Council – Shop Local Website



Best Practice in Citizen Engagement Award

Cork City Council – Social Distance Park Rangers Programme (Covid – 19 Response)



Health & Wellbeing Award

Mayo County Council – Making Positive Choices



Supporting Tourism Award

Tipperary County Council – Suir Blueway Tipperary



Promoting Economic Development Award

Cork City Council – ‘Re-imaging the City’ – Pedestrianising Cork City Streets



Local Authority Innovation Award

Mayo County Council – Weather Impact Register App - WIRE



Sustainable Environment Award

Wicklow County Council – Relove Fashion Competition



Best Library Service Award

Clare County Council – Connections: Stories by Syrian Families in County Clare



Sustaining the Arts Award

Offaly County Council – Music Generation Offaly/Westmeath



Disability Services Provision Award

Wexford County Council – Min Ryan Park Communications Board



Festival of the Year Award

Mayo County Council – Virtual Mayo Day 2020



Outstanding Initiative through the Municipal Districts Award

Longford County Council – Embracing Remote Working Technology to Support Community and Voluntary Groups



Enhancing the Urban Environment Award

Limerick City and County Council – Living Georgian City Programme



Heritage and Built Environment Award

Donegal County Council – Thatch Repair Grant Scheme

Commemorations and Centenaries Award

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council – Divine Illumination – Oratory of the Sacred Heart



Age Friendly Initiative Award

Limerick City and County Council – Putting Your House in Order



Local Authority of the Year

Mayo County Council