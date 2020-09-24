Longford duo go viral with spectacular version of The Prayer performed at St Mel's Cathedral

**Click 'Watch on Facebook' if video shows as unavailable

It was difficult for many not being able to attend Culture Night 2020 in Longford last weekend but that doesn't mean something good didn't come of it.

Longford dueo Paul Hennessy and Eimear Reynolds have gone viral on Facebook with their version of The Prayer, which has had over quarter of a million views since Friday.

The performance was recorded at St Mel's Cathedral by Longford's Shane Crossan and with kind permission from Fr Michael McGrath.