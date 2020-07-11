State Lights announce full band online gig for tomorrow night

Popular Irish band, State Lights, have announced that, after four months of social distancing and lockdown, they have finally gotten back together in person and can finally perform a full show live on Facebook for their fans.

The show will take place at 8pm on Sunday, July 12, and will have a Paypal link attached to it to allow people to pay what they can for the performance.

Payment is not necessary and all viewers are welcome. However, it has been musicians and artists like State Lights who have gotten us through the boredom of lockdown. And it's musicians and artists who are most in need of support during these trying times, so every little is appreciated.