WATCH | Longford's Backstage Theatre in full sanitising mode as it prepares to reopen to the public

Staff at the Backstage Theatre were busy this week as they prepared the theatre for its reopening. Staff had a bit of fun with this video as they went about their duties, cleaning the entire building to ensure Covid-19 regulations are complied with.

And there's more good news as the Backstage Theatre has announced the return of the very successful Playmaking project with Maisie Lee. Last year's project was aimed at children but, this year, the plan is to get teenagers involved.