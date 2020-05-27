WATCH | Moyne Community School posts a video of well wishes for the class of 2020

While the class of 2020 is managing to avoid sitting the traditional Leaving Cert exams during what will probably continue to be "Leaving Cert weather" next week, there's also a lot more they're losing.

The chance to say goodbye to their friends and teachers, for example, with annual graduation masses, parties and celebrations, is gone out the window, thanks to Covid-19 restrictions.

But the staff and teachers of Moyne Community School have made sure the class of 2020 feels as special as any class that came before with a very heartfelt video of well wishes for students.