WATCH | State Lights perform isolation version of their single Lonely

Isolation is lonely and, with the lockdown extended for an extra two weeks, it's looking like it'll continue to be so. Add to that the fact that social distancing is going to be a major part of life for the next few months and the loneliness could be here a while.

Musicians all over the country are putting the isolation to good use, though, and Granard man Joe Regan and his band, State Lights, have been doing a lot to keep the music alive.

This weekend, the band got their instruments out and recorded an isolation version of their single, Lonely.