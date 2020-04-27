WATCH | Rathowen women get dolled up to mow the lawn and play camogie
Rathowen woman, Charlene Maguire, decided to get all dolled up in her wedding dress and accessories last Friday, along with her two bridesmaids, for a bit of fun in the sun.
The three women could be seen wandering around Rathowen, dolled up to the nines, mowing the lawn and playing camogie - all while keeping a distance of six feet.
Charlene is website and social media manager with Maguire’s Hair and Beauty Supplies in Longford.
