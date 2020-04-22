We're all in this together: Carrickedmond man brighten's up the day of a nun who lost four friends to Covid-19

It's important to look out for each other during these difficult times and that's exactly what Carrickedmond man Justin McGuire did today when he visited Sr Better on her 79th birthday and did some Irish dancing to cheer her up.

Sr Better volunteers at the primary school where Justin is a teacher in inner city Dublin. She has lost four friends in her order to Covid-19 recently, so Justin decided to cheer her up with a little dance, "just a way to say we are all in this together", he said.