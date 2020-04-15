WATCH | Longford musician lends his voice to a new song dedicated to 'the silent heroes'

A new song released on social media today has already had almost 200,000 views at the time of publishing this post.

The song, Come Sing With Me, was written by Michael English and performed by Michael and his friends from the world of show business.

Among the many voices to feature on the song is Longford's own Paul Hennessy, and also the star of 2019's Longford panto, Mary Byrne.

The song is dedicated to the silent hero; the people over the age of 70 who are cocooning, the people providing for these people, all those who are living alone throughout this pandemic, everyone working night and day to help people survive.