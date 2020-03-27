WATCH | State Lights perform 'Peace Will Come' from four separate homes

There are plenty of musicians putting their music out on the internet during these difficult times of isolation to lift the spirits of those staying at home.

State Lights have taken social distancing to a whole new level with this video of them performing their single, Peace Will Come, from their four individual homes last week.

The four lads, including Granard's Joe Regan, will be sharing another video this evening at 6pm on their Facebook page, @statelightsmusic.