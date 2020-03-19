WATCH| Small crowds out at the Mall as Longford respects isolation recommendations

Although the sun is splitting the stones, a perfect day for the outdoors, people of Longford continue to respect government recommendations to stay indoors where possible.

This was clearly evident in Longford town earlier today, March 19, with the walk in the Mall extremely quiet.



A small number of people were out and about walking their dogs and stretching their legs, however, the playground and pitches were virtually empty, with the vast majority of people deciding it's safer to stay at home.



